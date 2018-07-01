Extreme skier starts foundation for those with life-changing injuries

More
After a skiing accident, Roy Tuscany was told he'd never walk again; his High Fives Foundation aims to help other skiers suffering life-changing injuries.
3:00 | 01/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Extreme skier starts foundation for those with life-changing injuries

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52198569,"title":"Extreme skier starts foundation for those with life-changing injuries","duration":"3:00","description":"After a skiing accident, Roy Tuscany was told he'd never walk again; his High Fives Foundation aims to help other skiers suffering life-changing injuries.","url":"/WNT/video/extreme-skier-starts-foundation-life-changing-injuries-52198569","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.