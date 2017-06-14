Could Facebook posts provide clues as to why James Hodgkinson opened fire on members of Congress?

More
The FBI is focusing on posts expressing disdain for Republicans, including calling the president a traitor.
3:15 | 06/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Could Facebook posts provide clues as to why James Hodgkinson opened fire on members of Congress?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48046314,"title":"Could Facebook posts provide clues as to why James Hodgkinson opened fire on members of Congress?","duration":"3:15","description":"The FBI is focusing on posts expressing disdain for Republicans, including calling the president a traitor.","url":"/WNT/video/facebook-posts-provide-clues-james-hodgkinson-opened-fire-48046314","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.