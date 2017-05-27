Fatal stabbing on a Portland commuter train

Three people came to the defense of a Muslim woman who was being verbally attacked on the train when the suspect attacked, killing two and injuring one.
1:49 | 05/27/17

Transcript for Fatal stabbing on a Portland commuter train

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":47685314,"title":"Fatal stabbing on a Portland commuter train","duration":"1:49","description":"Three people came to the defense of a Muslim woman who was being verbally attacked on the train when the suspect attacked, killing two and injuring one.","url":"/WNT/video/fatal-stabbing-portland-commuter-train-47685314","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
