Transcript for FBI admits it dropped the ball after being warned about school shooting suspect

All of this as the FBI makes that alarming admission that they were warned about the shooter weeks ago. They had been told he had access to guns and a, quote, desire to kill. Suspect Nikolas Cruz is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. Surveillance video shows him walking to a McDonald's shortly after the attack, after dropping his ar-15 trying to blend in with the other students leaving the school. Tom llamas leads us off from Florida again tonight. Reporter: Tonight a stunning admission from the FBI. The agency admits they were warned about Nikolas Cruz six weeks ago but they dropped the ball. We are part of this community. As this community hurts, so do we. Reporter: The bureau revealing that on January 5th, a person close to Nikolas Cruz called the FBI tip line with "Information about Cruz's gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior and disturbing social media posts." And this, the potential of him conducting a school shooting. The FBI says the information should have been assessed as a potential threat to life, but no further investigation was conducted at the time. We truly regret field office, we truly regret any additional pain that this has caused. Reporter: The news sending a shockwave through this community. 17 innocent were taken from us, because they failed to do this. They failed our school and they failed parkland. Reporter: This was actually the second tip the FBI received about Cruz. In September, video blogger Ben Bennight alerted them to a disturbing comment on his YouTube page. A user with the name Nick has -- Nikolas Cruz posting, I'm going to be a professional school shooter. Thought that to be odd and disturbing. Reporter: The FBI investigated, but turned up nothing. And tonight, a new glimpse of Cruz from the minutes after the massacre. ABC news obtaining this surveillance video showing Cruz walking into a McDonald's shortly before he was later arrested. According to law enforcement sources, Cruz told investigators he heard voices in his head, telling him to conduct the attack. In the community where he grew up, neighbors like Shelby Speno describe a history of violence. You remember seeing police there at his house often when he lived near you guys? The police were in the driveway a lot. Reporter: Police today revealed they received 20 calls about Cruz over the past few years. Several people telling us how he tried to hurt and kill animals. They first thing was the incident where he had the gun and shooting the chickens. That was concerning to me. I thought oh my god, of all people I wish didn't have a gun. Really alarming to hear about those warnings inside that neighborhood. Tom llamas with us again tonight outside the jail where Nikolas Cruz is being held, and you're hearing about a possible guilty plea? Reporter: David, we just learned this information. The Brower public defender says he is willing to have him enter a guilty plea in exchange for the prosecution to take the death penalty off the table. They want to do this to spare this community a trial, and even more heartache. Thank you. As we mentioned, president trump is in Florida at this

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.