Trump fired Comey on Tuesday after a recommendation from the DOJ.

ABC News reports on the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey following the revelation of his inaccurate statement on Huma Abedine emails.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein provides context around the Trump administration's decision to fire James Comey.

Pence: Firing Comey was the 'right decision at the right time'

Vice President Mike Pence gave his first reaction to the firing on James Comey, saying the president's firing of former FBI Director James Comey "was simply the right decision."