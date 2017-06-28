Transcript for FBI questions US employees in investigation of Russian-owned Kaspersky Labs

Next tonight to the FBI's investigation of kaspersky lab. A russian-based cybersecurity company whose software is used in American businesses, government and maybe even your home. The agency is questioning some of its employees. ABC news was the first to report weeks ago that the FBI is investigating the company's potential ties to the Kremlin, worried that its software could be used to spy on Americans. ABC's senior justice correspondent, Pierre Thomas, with the latest developments. Reporter: Tonight, thousands of miles away from its Moscow headquarters, the computer software company kaspersky lab is under I increasing pressure from the FBI. Last night near Washington and Boston, sources say FBI agents went knocking on the doors of as many as a dozen kaspersky employees, pressing them for information about how the company operates, and any potential ties to the Russian government. Kaspersky's anti-virus software is sold at target and Best Buy to 400 million customers world wide. I've got it covered. We switched to kapersky. Reporter: But now sources tell ABC news top U.S. Officials are increasingly concerned Russian spies could try to use that software to attack critical American infrastructure or snoop on American customer. At a recent senate hearing, a stark assessment from the head of the FBI and director of national intelligence. We're very concerned about it, sir, and we're focused on it closely. Would any of you be comfortable with kaspersky lab software on your computers? A resounding no from me. Reporter: At least three kaspersky executives have past ties to the kgb or Russian military. The company's CEO Eugene kaspersky photographed with Vladimir Putin back in 2015. Speaking with us exclusively from Moscow recently, they rent any claim that its company is would allow itself to be a tool of the Russian government. If they asked you to spy on Americans, if they asked you to spy on government agencies, your response would be what? My response if I'm asked to spy on anyone coming from any state, any government, not only Russian, will be definitely, no. A very clear statement there. Pierre Thomas joins us from Washington, and Pierre, the CEO insists the lab is not working with the Russians, but at the top levels of the U.S. Government, there is real concern. Reporter: That's right, Tom. Both the department of homeland security and the senate intelligence committee have issued secret memos expressing concern about the Russian footprint here in the U.S., the Tom. Pierre, thank you. Next to some incredible

