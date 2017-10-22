Transcript for FBI undercover sting leads to arrest of an alleged bomber in Miami

Next to the alleged terror plot foiled in Miami. Kaukt caught in an undercover FBI operation. He's accused of planning his attack with a weapon of mass destruction set in a mall. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: The FBI arresting an alleged bomber in an undercover sting operation first reported by the "Miami herald." Tonight, 53-year-old Vicente solano in federal custody after allegedly planning to blow up a huge shopping center with what authorities call a weapon of mass destruction. Solano had reportedly targeted the dolphin mall just west of Miami. Authorities say solano acted alone. Obtaining a fake bomb from undercover agents. Later talking with a confidential informant who contacted the joint terrorism task force about the attack plans. Authorities say there's evidence online that solano made pro-islamic state videos, but no indication he was directed by terrorists. The dolphin mall confirmed to ABC news that the FBI is conducting an investigation, but would not comment on this case. The source also telling us solano never had access to any real explosives. The suspect will appear in court tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.