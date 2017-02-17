Transcript for Fear sparked after reports of use of the National Guard to arrest undocumented immigrants

We begin with a new line of attack from president trump. Insisting he's accomplished more than any other president this early. Declaring the media is not his ene enemy, but the enemy of the American people. He was in South Carolina, talking about creating jobs. Leaving behind the week's controversies. Tonight, it would appear the president is turning back to his campaign playbook. But will it work now that he's president? Here's Cecilia Vega. Usa! Usa! Reporter: The president in South Carolina today touring the Boeing plant. And sounding like he'd turned a page, talking up jobs. My focus has been all about jobs. And jobs is one of the primary reasons I'm standing here today as your president and I will never, ever, disappoint you, believe me. Reporter: But soon he was back to where he was just 24 hours ago, tweeting a full-on declaration of war with the media. Saying, "The fake news media is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American people. Sick!" Later revising the end of that tweet to remove the word "Sick." And adding ABC and CBS news. It follows that 77-minute-long press conference. Quiet. Quiet. Quiet. Reporter: -- When the president lashed out at the media. The leaks are absolutely real, the news is fake because so much of the news is fake. Reporter: Taking aim at individual reporters. And this moment. Are you going to include the cbc in your conversations -- Include who? The congressional black caucus. Well, I tell you what, do you want to set up the meeting? Are they friends of yours? Set up the meeting. I would love to meet with the congressional black caucus, I think it's great. Reporter: Tonight, the society of professional journalists tweeting, "An attack on a free press by a sitting U.S. President is a slap in the face to democracy, our country's founders and the American people." The attacks flying after a wook -- week of turmoil in the white house. The president insisting it's a fine-tuned machine, but this week one of his cabinet nominees forced to withdraw. And his national security advisor fired for lying about conversations with Russia. The president said he had a replacement waiting in the wings. That job offered to retired admiral and former Navy seal Robert Harward. But he turned it down, citing "Family reasons." And now another controversy. The white house adamantly denying that it is behind a controversial department of homeland security draft memo on immigration. The document obtained by the associated press gives the National Guard sweeping and unprecedented authority. Calling on troops to "Perform the functions of an immigration officer in relation to the investigation, apprehension, and detention" of undocumented immigrants. They would be on patrol in 11 states. Not just along the border, but as far north as Oregon and as far east as Louisiana. A senior department of homeland security official tells ABC news that while Kelly's name is on the memo, he never saw it. The draft was in the very early stages, and the current version has no plan to use the national Guard for immigration enforcement. And Cecilia, tomorrow president is going to hold a campaign rally, for re-election? Reporter: His team is making it clear, this is not a white house event, this is a campaign event for his re-election bid just 28 days into his presidency. Safe to say, there will probably be more attacks on the media.

