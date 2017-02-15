Transcript for Female suspect under arrest in Kim Jong Nam assassination

To the index of other news tonight, the emergency landing in Charlotte, North Carolina. An American airlines jet hitting a deer during takeoff while speeding down the runway. The pilot immediately returning to the airport, landing safely with 38 passengers and crew on board. The plane leaking fuel, and the firefighters hoeing sing it down. No injuries reported. An undocumented mother of four facing deportation to Mexico. Takiing sanctuary inside a church. Seeking the release of Danny ma Dina, dreamed to be the first dreamer of officers. He has no critical record. And we move onto other new. New developments in the assassination overseas. The female suspect under arrest for the north Korean Kim Jong- Jong-un's half brother. Showing the suspect wearing a shirt with the letters, lol. King jong-nam had been living outside of North Korea for years, and no official motive for his murder. And the spectacular sight as yosemite, and a phenomenon occurring every February. Hitting the fall at just the right angle, making the water appear like law have a going over a cliff. It only lasts for a few minutes during sunset.

