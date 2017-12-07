Fire knocks out power to part of Boston's mass transit system

More
Plus, a new gene therapy treatment to battle leukemia in children and young adults.
0:54 | 07/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fire knocks out power to part of Boston's mass transit system

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48601735,"title":"Fire knocks out power to part of Boston's mass transit system","duration":"0:54","description":"Plus, a new gene therapy treatment to battle leukemia in children and young adults.","url":"/WNT/video/fire-knocks-power-part-bostons-mass-transit-system-48601735","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.