Fire in Utah torches thousands of acres, causing evacuations and destroying homes

Over 1,100 firefighters battled a towering inferno as high as 100 feet; air drops eventually brought the fire under control.
1:55 | 06/26/17

Transcript for Fire in Utah torches thousands of acres, causing evacuations and destroying homes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

