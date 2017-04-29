Transcript for Flood waters force rescues and evacuations

Back here at home in the fierce weather now. 30 million in the threat zone tonight. Flood waters rising at dangerous levels like outside the restaurant east of Tulsa. Take a look at the hail coming in outside of Oklahoma City. Really coming down. Winds up to 70 miles per hour. Phillip Mena on the spring weather. Packing torrential rains. Reporter: Flood waters forcing rescues and evacuations in the heartland today. In southern Illinois, neighborhoods under water. The only way out for some -- by boat. A similar scene in Missouri. This family rushed to safety by first responders. This car submerged. The windshield wipers still going. Waters rising so quickly in Seneca, the entire town forced to evacuate. In Oklahoma, a state of emergency. Overnight hail and heavy rain pounding the state, coming so fast and furious it sent these cars floating down the street. Rushing waters trapping customers inside this restaurant in tahlequah, Oklahoma. There's people in there. Reporter: This storm with winds up to 70 miles per hour knocking over this horse trailer while this woman was inside. All of a sudden two good rocks and over on its side. Reporter: Those gusts sending bleachers into this Oklahoma City home. Look at that thing burning. Reporter: In Indianapolis lightning likely the cause of this massive fire. The whole house shook. The whole house shook. Reporter: The family of five escaping unharmed. The main concern here in Oklahoma, rising water. Flash flooding still a major threat and tonight rivers like the Arkansas behind me now starting to rise. Tom. Thank you. Let's bring in rob Marciano tracking the severe storms. A lot more rain coming. Look at the radar through Chicago. Now a tornado watch posted for northeast Texas. Flood watches and warnings through Chicago in through Michigan. And we have blizzard warnings for parts of Kansas, Colorado, and Nebraska. Severe weather across some of the areas. Flooding rain and a foot of snow in some spots and severe weather tomorrow. Looks like across the Mississippi river which will continue to rise next week from all the rain we're getting right now. The weather is one of the

