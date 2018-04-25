Transcript for Florida high school resource officer accused of using excessive force

extraordinary y'all student takedown. The school resource officer accused of using excessive force on a teenage girl. That 16-year-old ending up in the E.R. Authorities tonight defending the deputy, and ABC's Victor Oquendo is in Florida. I'm not going to hurt -- Reporter: Controversy tonight over a violent takedown caught on camera. Give me your hand. Reporter: The Pasco county sheriff's office says sunlake high school administrators asked corporal rich stackon for assistance with a female student who was skipping class and causing a disruption in the cafeteria. Ow! Reporter: The cellphone video capturing only part of the incident. But today, the sheriff's office released body cam video it reveals the entire interaction. What's going on? Reporter: Corporal stackon repeatedly asking the student to step outside. Well, come on outside and talk to me. I won't have to lay a hand on you. You got it? Talk to me right here. Get these guys out of here. Out, go. Oh, now you want to touch. I'm not going to hurt -- Reporter: The bodycam shows the student raise her hand at the corporal and that's when he took her to the ground and into custody. The sheriff's office saying they're aware of reports she was taken to the hospital. Tonight, after reviewing the evidence, the sheriff says they stand by stackon's actions. Everything implies that he did what he was supposed to do in his role and responsibility and he'll be going back into to that school again. Reporter: The student is being charged with resisting arrest and disrupting a school function. Her family has reportedly hired an attorney.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.