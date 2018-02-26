Transcript for Florida hockey team places medals on memorials of 17 school massacre victims

Finally tonight here, America strong. The hockey players from parkland, Florida, 17 of them, who fought so hard for the 17 friends they lost. Taking the ice for their state championship, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas hockey team united in their mission. We're playing for the 17 victims that lost their lives that day. Reporter: The eagles were the understood dogs. But they were determined. We were motivated to come here and win nationals. Reporter: Their community cheering them on. It's been a T week. We all just came together. Reporter: After losing their opening round games, they knew they had to win those two final games on Sunday. And they did it. Winning the state championship. This wasn't for us. This was for the 17 victims. We played for them. So passionate, so emotional. It's all for them. Let's go! Reporter: And those hockey players had one more mission in mind. We plan to bring all our medals to the school when we get home. Reporter: There were 17 players on the ice, 17 medals for every victim. They placed them on each name at the memorial. Being together and seeing the community come together, it's really nice, and the world's even coming together for us. State champions who will never forget their friends. Thanks for watching here on a Monday night. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

