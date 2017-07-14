Transcript for Florida homes devoured by sinkhole

taxpayers' expense. And a slow-motion disaster in a Florida neighborhood, homes swallowed by a Earth. This home tearing apart, falling right in. Dozens of families forced from their home. Here's Russell Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, that massive sinkhole outside Tampa Florida growing swallowing two houses and threatening more. The family in this house getting out minutes before the ground gave way. It was so emotional. I started crying and everything. We got the dogs out and we couldn't save anything else. Reporter: Their home sinking into the mud. Everything is gone. Reporter: A little earlier they were calling 911. There's a sinkhole right next to our neighbor's house, and it's literally eating the house completely. Reporter: Within minutes it was crumbling. You see how it expanded to about 250 feet wide by 50 feet deep. So far, 11 neighbors evacuated. Grabbing what they could carry as the Earth crumbled. You could just see in people's eyes the anxiety level. They're fearful and unfortunately, we can't give clear answers, because this is mother nature. But to everybody in this community, we stand with you. Reporter: Officials say a sinkhole was here five years ago, the house stabilized last year. David?

