Transcript for Flu vaccine as high as 59% effective for children 6 months to 8 years old: CDC

Next, the new flu numbers from the CDC. 22 children have died. That's the worst week so far. That's more than device as many as the week before. The toll now rising to at least 84. Look at the high level of flu activity in 43 states. Don't let your guard down. Now the CDC is reporting about the effectiveness of the vaccine when it comes to children versus adults. ABC's Steve osunsami at the CDC tonight. Reporter: The family of 6-year-old neh-vay Hernandez in New Jersey is warning parents tonight. They believe their daughter was sent home from the emergency room too soon, and say she died from the flu three days later at another hospital. The first hospital says it's not commenting citing privacy laws, but says it follows all CDC guidelines and protocol. The family is encouraging parents with sick kids to ask more questions. Request whatever you need. Ask for a doctor. Say, I don't feel right. I'm not going anywhere. Reporter: The fnd pneumonia are now killing nearly 4,000 Americans each week. This week, we are also unfortunately seeing 22 deaths in children. And that's the highest number we have had in one week reported. Reporter: Health officials believe only a quarter of those children got flu shots. Which they now believe are about 36% effective overall, and as high as 59% effective for children six months to 8 years old. Doctors say to keep an eye out for a child who gets better and and then gets worse or has a fever that medicine won't bring down, David.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.