Transcript for More than a foot of snow expected in parts of Northeast

here on a Tuesday night. It's hard to believe, but another nor'easter, the fourth one is set to hit within hours. More than a foot of snow in some places and some of the power behind this system already bringing ly tornadoes. This one in Alabama. The outbreak destroying homes and buildings. These pictures from Jacksonville, Alabama, tonight. And just look at this nor'easter forming and moving in. Already tonight, winter storm warnings from D.C. To philly, from New York to Boston. Schools already shut down here in New York City. Let's get right to meteorologist rob Marciano, leading us off with this new track tonight. Rob, good evening. Reporter: Good evening, David. This is a large and complex system. So, I want to get right to it. Take a look at this. We have a severe threat across parts of Florida and two areas of winter weather already across the northeast. And that one in the midwest. It's all going to combine in the next 24 hours. Sleet has been falling with snow and Philadelphia already. D.C., you're going to see it by tomorrow morning. Miserable morning rush. And then the lows combine, so, a full-blown nor'easter by the time midday in the late day commute rolls around. Wind, sleet, snow and that continues in through Thursday morning for eastern new England. Here's what we think for snow totals. 4 to 8 in Boston. 6 to 10 in New York City. A foot, possibly better than that in philly. 4 to 8 inches in D.C. And the outskirts will see more than that. I think again we're going to see tree damage and power outages with this system, but the roads will likely be worse this time around. David? We'll be tracking it through the morning on "Gma." Rob, thank you.

