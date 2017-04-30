The freight train blasts completely through the side of the tractor trailer, sending its contents shooting outward in an explosion of debris.

A freight train hit a charter bus stopped on the train tracks in Biloxi; authorities are investigating why the bus was on the tracks.

New details of the deadly collision between a freight train and tour bus in Biloxi, Mississippi

Federal investigators say this is the 17th time a train and vehicle have collided at this railroad crossing since 1976.