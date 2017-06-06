French police shoot and wound man who attacked them outside Notre-Dame

The man was armed with knives and a hammer, and allegedly shouted "this is for Syria."
3:12 | 06/06/17

Transcript for French police shoot and wound man who attacked them outside Notre-Dame

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

