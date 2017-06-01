Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooter Checked His Weapon During His Flight

More
Esteban Santiago allegedly went into the bathroom to load his gun before going on a deadly shooting spree.
1:54 | 01/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooter Checked His Weapon During His Flight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44612763,"title":"Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooter Checked His Weapon During His Flight","duration":"1:54","description":"Esteban Santiago allegedly went into the bathroom to load his gun before going on a deadly shooting spree.","url":"/WNT/video/ft-lauderdale-airport-shooter-checked-weapon-flight-44612763","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.