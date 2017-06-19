Transcript for Georgia voters prepare to vote in special election

Next, it is down to the wire in that closely watched special election in Georgia tonight. Voters go to the polls tomorrow in the most expensive congressional race in history. The Republican candidate looking to hang onto a district from president trump barely beat Hillary Clinton. Democrats hoping their candidate has a chance. ABC's Steve osunsami is there. Reporter: They're giving it one last push tonight. Good to see you. Reporter: And new figures show that the pile of cash these two candidates have spent fighting each other is now larger than $50 million. The costliest congressional race ever. The same unhinged leftist cheering last week's shooting are all backing John. The gloves have been off for awhile, but this new ad from a fringe group, tying John osshoff to last week's shooting of Republican lawmakers went low. What do you think about this ad, the ad that aired over the weekend, sort of tying this to the shooting? Absolutely disgusting and beyond inappropriate. Reporter: The president this evening is weighing in, pointing out that ossoff lives outside the sixth and can't vote in the district. Republican Karen Handel says her opponent is only doing well because of all the money coming from out of state. A squirrel is going to get a pretty decent percentage of the vote if he has $30 million behind him. Reporter: Polls show this race is dead even. So, turnout will be key and this rain, which continues through tomorrow, could make a difference in who shows up to vote. David? Steve osunsami tracking that race for us in a very rainy Georgia, as he points out. There is still much more

