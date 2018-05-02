Transcript for Giants' Manning and Beckham steal Super Bowl spotlight with 'Dirty Dancing' commercial

Finally, the super bowl play that made us laugh. It was the play off the field that had fans talking last night and laughing. And tonight, behind the scenes video right here, those NFL players, not in the game. They were laughing, too. Latching because they knew exactly what it was they were about to do. Coming up with the dance moves, that ad. You want to work on that thing? Let's do it. Eli manning and Odell Beckham Jr. With their own formation, putting music to the play. ??? Now I had the time of my life ??? And the song immediately gave it away. They were about to re-enact that famous scene from "Dirty dancing" for the daring twirl, Patrick Swayze's jump, and that lift. We all remember baby in the movie. ??? I had the time of my life ??? And yes, they were about to do it. ??? I had the time of my life ??? ??? I never felt this way before ??? And tonight, we've learned just how it all came together. It was two weeks ago, no body doubles. Eli manning only had a few hours of dance rehearsal. And yes, they say, he was holding Beckham up. They said there were a couple of invisible wires helping him up, and when it was all finished, Beckham Jr. Never saw the completed ad until last night. Posting his reaction during the super bowl after seeing it for the first time. It was a leap of faith that had fans cheering and laughing last night. That's bravery.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.