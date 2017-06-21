Transcript for One little girl has reason to smile as she graduates from kindergarten

Finally tonight, America strong. And the graduate, the little fighter who saw something right here a year ago. She was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer when she was just 5, a preschooler. She underwent intensive treatment at St. Jude's children's research hospital in Memphis. Last year, when libbi was at her sickest, she was watching something right here on the news, about other children like her and their victories. Graduating from kind ergarten at St. Jude. It really -- it gave us strength, it really did. Just seeing them and how strong they were and how brave they were, it just made me excited that, you know, hopefully one day, that will be here on that stage, graduating and, you know, living her dream, because her dream was kindergarten. Reporter: A year later, it's now will Libby's turn. A triumph, now healthy, with no evidence of cancer. Along with 12 classmates, Libby's dream came true. Can't even keep up with her anymore. She's going at 110%. She's better than ever. She's energetic, she is singing again, you know, she loves to sing. And also just being a big sister, too. Reporter: She's now learned how to ride a bike. And in the process, teaching us all a lesson about resilience, after she watched that graduation one year ago. Made us hopeful. We knew they had been through some of the same things that she had been through with treatment and how difficult it was. It almost became a dream for us that it's possible and one day she'll be able to graduate kindergarten. We are celebrating Libby and her parents tonight. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Good night.

