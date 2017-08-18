3 girls found dead in Maryland

ABC News' David Muir reports the stories people are buzzing about.
Transcript for 3 girls found dead in Maryland
To the index into the discovery inside a suburban home in Clinton Maryland police say three girls all under the age of ten have been found dead inside the home. The discovery made by a family member they won't say how they were killed no arrests have been made they are on the scene tonight. To draw bridge scare in New Jersey the family heading to Cape May when the bridge lifts to let a fishing boat passed the father behind the wheel hitting the gas. Sending the car his family airborne 65 feet above the water. They did lamb on the other side. And Olivia Newton-John with a new message tonight after her cancer returning the sixteen year old singer thanking fans for well wishers as she recovers from. A breast cancer relapse Wie posted her message on our website in her message she said she feels great. And looks forward to seeing consumer wishing her well.

