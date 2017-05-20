Gisele Bundchen claims husband Tom Brady suffered repeated concussions

More
Brady's agent says he was not diagnosed with a concussion; the 39-year-old football star has never been listed as having a concussion.
3:00 | 05/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gisele Bundchen claims husband Tom Brady suffered repeated concussions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47537092,"title":"Gisele Bundchen claims husband Tom Brady suffered repeated concussions","duration":"3:00","description":"Brady's agent says he was not diagnosed with a concussion; the 39-year-old football star has never been listed as having a concussion.","url":"/WNT/video/gisele-bundchen-claims-husband-tom-brady-suffered-repeated-47537092","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.