Transcript for Growing concern about possible hate crimes against immigrants in the United States

We move on next tonight the deadly shooting near Kansas City raising concerns about rising attacks against immigrants in the US. The suspected gunman allegedly targeting two Indian engineers inside a crowded sports bar killing one wounding the other. Witnesses reportedly hearing him yell get out of my country. Tonight we're hearing with third customer a witness wounded trying to stop the gunman here's ABC's Lindsay Janice. Tonight new. Now being investigated as a possible hate crime. I've got you down I'm absolutely chestnut just Bernard. April wounded and yeah. An eyewitness says it just before 715 Wednesday night and insurance in harassed two men. Reportedly shouting did out of my country before allegedly opening fire police arresting him eighty miles away. Two of the victims immigrants from India. Sure any box 'cause she got luck died of his injuries and oh Luke modest Sonny is recovering tonight firm nonchalance. I guess I missed Canon. I was too would you measure him for another human being used. A bowers for rumors and ethnicity. Are humans. David the winner of the man who was killed same tonight she was worried about shootings in this country. But she says her husband said good things happen in America. David Lindsay thing.

