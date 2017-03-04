Transcript for Hardwood floor in final March Madness game was made in Michigan

Finally tonight here, made in America tonight. The men take the court but March Madness for some American workers began months ago. All eyes on the tar heels and the bug dogs but we're keeping our eye on the floor beneath them and the America workers who made it happen. From the trees to tip-off, the hardwood floor was grown, crafted and perfected right here in America. Connor sports building the floor. The production manager Randy is relaxed. Sending this message. Hey, candy here from Connor sports. The official court of the final four was made right here in Michigan. Reporter: That's right. Months ago deep in the snow, workers headed out. Lumberjacks marking the trees. Watch out below. Harvesting 500 sugar maple, driving through through the snow to the mill, 125 workers in all. There is a great sense of pride. Honestly, there's going to be thousands of people that see our product. Reporter: 418 panels shipped to Idaho falls where they are sanded, stained, painted. The final touch, the final four logo at half court. They pack it up and drive it to the university of Phoenix stadium in Arizona. Assembling the floor in five hours. 2300 miles in all. As the teams battle it out tonight, remember the hard work elsewhere, the American workers and their own cheer, made in America. We're cheeing on the players and the American workers tonight. Thanks for watching here on a Monday evening. I'm David Muir. Hope to see you here tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.