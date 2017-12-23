Transcript for Harsh winter weather slams holiday travel plans

tonight with that breaking news. The winter storm impacting more than a dozen states. Rain, snow and ice making for some treacherous travel. That car right there flipping on a New Hampshire highway. Plus, the snow emergency in Ohio. And these live images coming in from drivers in Chicago. That traffic backed up. Part of the system hit states like Tennessee. A car ending up in a creek, and winds in Nashville knocking over the city's official Christmas tree. Take a look at that. FedEx now reporting planes flying into their Memphis super-hub, experiencing severe wind sheer, and causing disruptions and delays. ABC's senior meteorologist, rob Marciano, starts us off. Reporter: The cold fist of winter gripping the eastern half of the country tonight, snarling holiday travel for millions this weekend. I'm trying to beat it, but I don't think I planned well enough. Reporter: Winter weather alerts from Texas to Maine. Experts warning it could take flee time three times longer for you to reach your holiday destination. My wife was kinda worried about it. Ended up taking off a day early. Reporter: Icy conditions across new England. It looks like there's ice on my window, but in fact. It's just icy. Reporter: Nearly 30 crashes reported in Massachusetts, shutting down parts of I-95 for over an hour. And in Vermont, drivers warned to avoid an icy 30-mile stretch of interstate. Whiteout conditions in Missouri. This jackknifed semi spinning off the road. The ice, that's what makes me nervous. Reporter: The snow still coming down in Buffalo. And this picture looks like new York, but it's actually Oklahoma. This is a Walmart parking lot. Reporter: Flash flooding in Arkansas and Tennessee, and strong winds toppling the official Nashville Christmas tree overnight. Quite the site. All right. Rob Marciano joins us live now, and rob, another quick-moving system on its way with a blast of possible Christmas day snow? Reporter: We cold air moving in. Once this rain and winter mix moves to the east, check out the radar. It's an icy mix, and that will persist for the next couple of hours. You see on the radar, it will end probably 1:00, 3:00, 3:00 in the morning. It looks dry I a cross the eaves, but cold in the east, and a short wave will bring snow the places like St. Louis, Chicago, and not a lot, but enough to lighten up the roadways and make it slick. Cleveland, and Pittsburgh. And inland could see several inches of snow, enough to make it difficult to drive. For those with a white Christmas fan domestic, you will get it. It will be minus 18 in Minneapolis, so that's cold too. Definitely an arctic blast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.