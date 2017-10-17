Transcript for Harvey Weinstein resigns from the Weinstein Co.

We turn next here to stunning new developments after the flood of accusations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein. Tonight, a woman has come forward to accuse his brother Bob of sexual harassment and what his lawyer is now saying. And it comes as two of Hollywood's biggest movie stars are also now coming forward. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Tonight, Harvey Weinstein has officially resigned from the board of directors of the Weinstein company. This, after the board fired him last week from his position as co-chairman. Weinstein's lawyer is seen here exiting today's board meeting in New York City. Weinstein has sought treatment for his behavior in Arizona, but is still pursuing a claim he was wrongfully fired from the company. Now, a woman has come forward to accuse Weinstein's brother, Bob. According to "Variety," Amanda according to variety, Amanda Segel, who worked as a show runner for the Weinstein company drama "The mist," says Weinstein's brother sexually harassed her in 2016 multiple times. She says he made repeated unwanted romantic overtures to her, including, according to the article, a request that she come up to his hotel room and repeated invitations to private dinners even after she had said no. Bob Weinstein's attorney responded, "There is no way in 2 world that Bob wean stein is guilty of sexual harassment, and even if you believe what this person asserts, there is no way it would amount to that." Now other Hollywood a-listers are coming forward with their own experiences. Reese Witherspoon spoke out about sexual abuse she says she offered by a Hollywood director. A lot of the feelings I've been having about anxiety, about being honest, the guilt for not speaking up earlier or taking action. True disgust at the director who assaulted me when I was 16 years old. Reporter: At the same even, Jennifer Lawrence described how, as a teenager, she was asked to pose in a lineup nearly naked. The female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet. And linsey Davis with us tonight. Now the head of Amazon studios resigning after after gaugss of sexual harassment? Reporter: That's right. Roy price also resigned today, after being put on leave last week after an allegation of sexual harassment, David. All right, linsey Davis on this again tonight, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.