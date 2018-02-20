Transcript for Haunting images show classrooms after deadly Florida school shooting

Of course bomb stocks were not used in Florida but in a ar fifteen style weapon was. And now there is that debate as well should an eighteen year old be able to walk in and buy one like the alleged shooter did legally. Tonight here look inside those classrooms images obtained by ABC station WP LG. After the deadly shootings they are difficult and they are a reminder of the students and teachers. Who had to dive under desks and into closets to survive. Seventeen did not. Here's ABC's Victor Kendall. Tonight we're seeing haunting images from inside empty freshman classrooms of Stoneman Douglas high school. The photos show doors closed shatter police believe smashed by the butt of Nicholas Cruz his rifle. A students scramble to hide under desks textbooks left open ear phones abandon our desk. The classroom here seemed from a hallway and we're now learning more about the suspected shooter there was education plan. First obtained by ABC affiliate WP LG is shows Cruz was attending a school for emotionally and behave early disabled students in 2015. Administrators noting while he was making progress at the alternative school. He was reported to be distracted by inappropriate conversations of his peers if the topic is about guns people being killed. Where the armed forces Dodi province Ono is a former special education specialist in Broward County with more than forty years of experience. Are not the expert on mass killers but. This reasons so many red flags today for more students were laid to rest including Peter wing who helped others escape to safety that day. One of three junior ROTC cadets who died. The army awarding them all meadows appear with some weighing who dreamed of going to West Point today owner with posthumous admission to the school. Another extraordinarily difficult day in that community Victor back with us in front of that school in of the memorial on campus is growing by the day and Victor. Any word on when that school be reopening Wendell all come back together. David students and their families were notified of a special orientation here next Sunday where they'll be offering a variety of support services and then the golden pissed up close his resume. Next Tuesday.

