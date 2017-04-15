Transcript for Hawaii tourist in critical condition from a shark attack

Time now for index and a shark attack in Hawaii that left a tourist in critical condition. The French 28-year-old was surfing when the shark latched on to his leg. Other surfers taking him out of the water and tying a tourniquet around his leg. Witnesses say it was a 12-foot tiger shark that attacked him. Now to the dramatic rescue of a fisherman stuck in the middle of raging waters. Take a look at this video. The man was fishing off the rocks there in Oklahoma when this spillway from a nearby dam opened, flooding the area with water. It was a tricky rescue taking more than an hour to get him into the boat. Luckily, he was not injured. Finally, from the town that brought you the sazerac, the hurricane and the hand grenade comes yet another drinking innovation. The bar at Arnaud's with what is being build as the world's first champagne vending machine. It costs 20 bucks and it comes with a spout so you can drink it right out of the bottle and in New Orleans, you can drink it

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.