Transcript for The heat wave in the western part of the US is shattering records

Meantime, there are multiple wild fires we're tracking tonight. This is now the fifth day of the triple digit heat in the west. And some places reaching near 130 degrees. And there are now power outages because of the heat. ABC's Matt Gutman in Phoenix tonight, where they have broken yet another record, today reaching 117. Reporter: That heat cooking the southwest tonight. Multiple wildfires tearing through California and Arizona. Where flames blasted through sonoita, init is rating six structures. Hundreds of residents there evacuated. Surging demand is triggering power outages. This is not the day for the air to be going out. Reporter: And airport slowdowns. Hundreds of flights delayed this week. Airport workers seeking shade in luggage carts. These construction workers ducking beneath an excavator. We teamed up with Phoenix fire and rescue today -- some sort of heat related illness. Taking multiple heat calls. Call after call. There is no love. No love. This is what we do all day. Reporter: Some actually seeking the heat. Tourists flocking to 128 degree temps in death valley. Pavement so hot, pets in Phoenix outfitted with protective shoes tonight. Matt, authorities there are warning everyone how deadly the heat can be? Reporter: That's right, David. On average, more than twice as many Americans are killed from heat than from tornadoes. But theres also a significant concern tonight that people might get burned because surfaces, even at ballparks like this, are so hot. Check this out. Concrete reads 150 degrees and chair and the bleachers here, 164 degrees, David. Wow. That's why you have to be so careful with the children. Matt Gutman, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.