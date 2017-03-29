Transcript for Hillary Clinton says the failure of the GOP health care bill is a victory for the American people

Mary, thank you. This question for the white house tonight, was he joking or not? After something president trump said last night to a room full of senators at the white house. Someone else said something last night making news, the president's one-time rival, Hillary Clinton, whose own joke revealed what she's thinking right now. As we learn of a new official role for Ivanka Trump. Here's ABC's Jon Karl. Reporter: Could there be a second chance at health care? Here's what the president had to say at a reception with democratic and Republican senators -- And I know that we're all going to make a deal on health care, that's such an easy one. So I have no doubt that that's going to happen very quickly. I think it will actually. Reporter: But that drew laughs and the press secretary said today it was just a lighthearted comment. Just to clarify, was he joking when he said that making a deal on health care would be an easy one? I think if you watch the tape, it was a lighthearted moment, Jonathan. He wasn't the only one joking a little last night. I am thrilled to be out of the woods and in the company of so many inspiring women. And there is no place I'd rather be than here with you, other than the white house. Reporter: After the laughs, Hillary Clinton unloaded on Republicans and their failed health care bill. When this disastrous bill failed it was a victory for all Americans. Reporter: Nevertheless, Republicans in the house are now saying they really do want to try again. I think we're closer today to repealing Obamacare than we've ever been before. Reporter: The president isn't ready to take the lead, but he says he is willing to work with Democrats. Today, a long list of senate Democrats say they're "Ready and willing" to work with the president but only if repealing Obamacare is off the table. We're willing to engage with people. I think they understand his principles. We need to repeal the law and replace it with something better. I understand what -- Reporter: But they're saying they want to take full repeal off the table. I understand what they want. But again, it's not just a one-way street. All right, let's bring in Jon Karl. Jon, you learned something else. The world saw that image of Ivanka Trump near Angela Merkel. You learned that she's getting a role? She was just coming to Washington as a daughter but she's clearly has done much more than that. Last week the white house said she would have an unofficial role at the white house. Now, today, they said it will be an official role. Her title will be assistant to the president. She won't be taking a salary. She'll be considered a government employee, bound by the ethics rules. All right, Jon Karl at the white house. Jon, thank you. We interviewed New Jersey governor Chris Christie from the white house today as he joins

