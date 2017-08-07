Transcript for Hollywood leading ladies fight for pay equality

Back now with the latest high-profile actress speaking out about the Hollywood gender gap. Oscar winner Emma stone adding her voice for demands to equal pay. Here's ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: A-lister Emma stone sounding off tonight about a double standard in Hollywood dollars. In an exclusive cover story for "Out" magazine, stone lamenting, "I've needed male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them." Praising their actions and drawing on her new role as tennis trailblazer Billie Jean king. The actress telling the magazine, "We are all equal, we all deserve the same respect and the same rights." The Oscar winner, joining a host of actresses, who claim Hollywood is no la la land for leading ladies. Robin Wright playing hardball in negotiations with Netflix. Now, tell me, am I the sort of enemy you want to make? Reporter: Demanding to be paid the same as her "House of cards co-star Kevin spacey. I want to be paid the same as Kevin. And I was like, "You better pay me or I'm going to go public," and they did. Reporter: And Jennifer Lawrence, pushing for change for future generations. There are times where I feel a real need to speak to those girls. Reporter: Some of Hollywood's most sought after stars, from Natalie portman to Patricia Arquette, blasting their business. Calling to close the gap, the glitz and glamour only going so far. And Dan, it's not just the gender pay gap giving way to criticism. Some stars in Hollywood also denouncing what they see as discrepancies based on race. Dan. Erielle, thank you.

