Transcript for Home Invasion Caught on Camera From Nearly Half a World Away

Now to the home invasion caught on camera, stunning a homeowner, nearly half a world away. Erielle reshef picks up the story. Reporter: From the moment this guy walks through this door, the home owner at work in Afghanistan, gets an alert, and watches live. The intruder stuffing a bag with electronics. Meanwhile, the homeowner, nearly 7,000 miles away, calls his neighbor for help. You can hear him scaring off the would-be burglar, who took off empty-handed. I'll Take your head off! Get out! Reporter: Burglaries happen every 20 seconds in this country. And only 30% of homes have security systems. Police say those with live streaming cameras like the one that captured this break-in in California, and this one last August in Utah -- Knock-knock. Hello? Reporter: Are increasingly helping them -- Police department! Reporter: -- Catch criminals. Even when they aren't caught in the act, sharing these videos on social media can help catch them. As for the burglar in Washington, he's still on the run. Tom?

