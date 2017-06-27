Transcript for Former homeless teen graduates at top of her class

strong. The former homeless teen graduating at the top of her class. You met her right here, inspiring everyone with the song she used as her secret weapon. Including, it turns out, the disco queen who responded with a big surprise. Reporter: Just three weeks ago we brought you the story of high school grad, Megan Faircloth. It was difficult at first because when I was starting to apply to college, I dn't even have an address. Reporter: That's because she along with her sister and mother all lived in this beat up Chevy cavalier. But Megan never stopped fighting or studying, graduating valedictorian, she's off to Stanford now, but in our story, she revealed a secret. How she used a certain disco hit to overcome the toughest moments. I took song lyrics like "I will survive" by Gloria Gaynor. I listened to that song whenever we had internet access, to try and keep myself going, like, I will survive this! Reporter: Well Gloria Gaynor heard about Megan's story and wanted to meet her. So Megan and her family set out on a road trip. Megan bringing her bookbag which sometimes she used as a pillow. Gaynor's lyrics written all over it. And then came that moment. Gloria Gaynor armed with a microphone, spotting Megan. Gaynor acapella, treating Megan to a private performance and then that hug. How are you? Reporter: The grammy winner admitting she was the one who was touched. Just so amazed at the strength of character of this young lady. And then she said she used my song to help her, and I thought, this is the purpose of my song.

