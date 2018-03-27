Transcript for Hospital says 4K eggs and embryos lost in freezer tank failure

Next tonight, to the heartbreak growing for so many couples who had placed their trust in an Ohio fertility clinic. University hospital is now saying that the number of frozen eggs and embryos lost is far higher than originally thought. ABC's Eva pilgrim tonight on what went wrong. Reporter: Tonight, university hospitals in Cleveland now saying 4,000 eggs and embryos were lost, double the number previously reported. About 950 patients affected. There were more eggs and embryos affected that first estimated and it's unlikely that any are viable. Reporter: They were stored in a high-tech tank filled with liquid nitrogen. Sensors should have been monitoring the temperature, automatically refilling liquid nitrogen as needed. An alarm sounding if the temperature rose. But the hospital now telling patients in a letter that the autofill wasn't working and they were filling the tank manually. And that alarm that was supposed to alert them something was wrong was off. The remote alarm system on the tank was off and there was a problem with the way we maintain the cryo storage tank. Reporter: Kate and Jeremy plants went to the clinic after her diagnosis with ovarian cancer. It feels like betrayal. Like, you know, we left our kids, our most precious part of ourselves with somebody, and they promised to watch over them. Reporter: David, the hospital is apologizing. But after another failure at a California clinic earlier this month, there are growing calls for tighter regulation of this industry.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.