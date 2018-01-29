Transcript for Hospital sets up 1st mobile emergency unit in US to address flu epidemic

We continue with the news this Monday night into the deadly flu epidemic the CDC now confirming. It is the worst in nearly a decade 39 states now reporting high flu activity you can see them all lit up there in red 37 children. Dying from the flu it's nearly double that number from this time last year. But baby boomers are being hit especially hard as well and tonight the new cases here when pregnant woman losing her baby. And a mother who care for her husband and her children who had the flu. Dying of the flu herself she did not have the flu shot the rest of her family did here's ABC's either pilgrim. Tonight the flu epidemic pushing hospitals to their limit at Grady hospital in Atlanta a team is setting up the country's first mobile emergency unit. To handle what doctors say is a historic demand for care. I've been working anchor you know for almost fifteen years. I'm not seen it this bad in those fifteen years. Already this season 37 children have died from the flu completed 21 at this time last year and tonight more families are sharing their stories to help others. Burry a penny I was friends as Maria was seven months pregnant when she got the flu then ammonia she says they put her in a coma to try to save her life. But could not save the baby me. Carefully does it go the year pregnant. You go in the house failed. You know your baby survived and made me neither wants her body mold it can die. Carly Slavin was a busy mother who didn't get the flu shot herself but got sick and died after caring for her husband and two kids. Her father is encouraging others to get the vaccine. We're doing this for her. They'd all had their shots and they got over everything pretty. More than ten million people descend on Minneapolis this week for the big game. Doctors concerned the Super Bowl crowd we'll bring it up tick of the flu will be people congregating in really large numbers in really close. Close proximity to each other that's exactly how influence it has passed on organizers wiping down hands on exhibits and equipment. Here is doing their part to. And even pilgrim reporting in from Minneapolis tonight for the festivities are already under way any vital organizers are trying to get the word out to people who are going to be visiting there this week because of the close proximity there going to be in right behind you. That's right in the cold dry air here in Minneapolis the perfect conditions to spread the flu organizers are encouraging fans. Gets her flu shot before you count. He did pilgrim would us tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.