Transcript for Hotel housekeepers are using a new tool for protection

return home. Next here to a Diane sawyer investigation. We've been reporti on the me too movement in the country. R months Diane's team asking UT the women across the country W restaurants and hotels. Tonight hear their opening and honest desiptions of what they've endured. Houep Reporter: T is a silent, invisible force of workers tonight. Messages from cleans, ekeepers asking us to tell their story. Very time that going to the room, I say,y god, at going to happen today." Reporter: One and a half millof them. 88male. They tell for everyone who speaks, so many more are just too afraid of G fired. Completnaked and ld me welcome. He took off his robe. Orter: We met esthela, says we have no idea what housekeepers face. Telling us about one male guest who asked her extra tolse bell many times. Nobo, I was likes not he I get the towels, fold them nicely, put them in the bathroom reporter:e was waiting there. Was nude. I saidwhat? Orter: Shehis people thought she was erng. Shinke're in the price. Reporter: Thietmira, who shows us daily athtic challenge. We have to do 14 rooms a day and 14hrooms. It's V vork. Reporter: She foler training to knock three times and admitseing wary on what's the other You have a guest half naked and is just waiting behind the you don't know Reporter: And it was not an accident? No, it's not an accident. Reporter: Jetmira now has a ne protection, icon. And says now she feels safe. We can put it in our pocket dy can see I ter: Right. We found out it works. In minutes security at the door. We were just testing it. Y. Reporter: But as of tonight only about two P of hotel workers have panic buttons. Ateright Diane pee ck a mid eve a, a speciaedition o020 right here. Much more D, the sg

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.