Transcript for House GOP: 'No evidence' Trump campaign 'colluded' in Russia investigation

It could be Singapore or Mongolia. We'll have to see. Thank you. And the president also celebrating the findings from the house intelligence committee. Here's Cecilia Vega tonight. Reporter: President trump today feeling vindicated. We were honored. It was a great report. Reporter: Republicans on the house intelligence committee concluding in 243 heavily redacted pages there is, quote, "No evidence that the trump campaign colluded, coordinated, or conspired with the Russian government." No collusion, which I knew anyway. No coordination, no nothing. Reporter: Special counsel Robert Mueller's probe, still ongoing. But this one on capitol hill, consumed by political warfare from the start. Democrats on the committee calling today's Republican report fundamentally flawed. It does criticize the president's aides for poor judgement in that now infamous trump tower campaign meeting. Don Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul manafort and a Russian lawyer whom they were told had dirt on Hillary Clinton. Wikileaks, I love wikileaks. Reporter: And it blasts the campaign's praise of wikileaks which published Democrats' e-mails stolen by Russian hackers. Republicans also criticized intelligence agencies for concluding the Kremlin wanted president trump to win the election. Democrats charge those Republicans prematurely ended the investigation, ignored key evidence, and failed to interview key witnesses like Michael Flynn and George papadopoulos. They call it "A systematic effort to muddy the waters and to deflect attention away from the president. Let's get to Cecilia Vega, live at the white house. The report also mentions the trump tower meeting with the Russian lawyer. We're finding her ties to the Putin regime are deeper? Reporter: Yes, look at what she told NBC today. I'm a lawyer and an informant. Since 2013, I have been actively communicating with the office of the Russian general.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.