Transcript for House Intelligence Committee chairman faces questions about impartiality

bombshell headline from Washington at this hour. The Republican congressman who is now leading a congressional investigation into Russian meddli meddling. It turns out had a secret meeting on white house grounds. It was last week Devin nunes went to the white house with Kras if ied information. Now, we learned before that announcement, he had been at the white house the night before. Well, tonight, new calls for him to step down from his post, and here is ABC's scecilia Vega. Reporter: The top Republican leading what is supposed to be an independent investigation into Russia's election meddling, tonight, facing serious questions about impartiality. House intelligence committee chairman Devin nunes now says his trove of classified information allegedly showing intelligence officials may have inadvertently picked up the communications of the president and his transition team was actually given to him by someone on the white house grounds. I'm not going to tell you where I was at on the grounds because of course those are all classified facilities. Reporter: The California congressman, a member of the president's transition team, now admits he met his source at a secret location on the white house grounds last week. The very next day, nunes briefed reporters on capitol hill about his findings and then rushed back to the white house to brief the president. What I've read bothers me and I think it should bother the president himself and his team. Reporter: The president said the finding vindicated his claim that president Obama wiretapped him. Do you feel Vind kated by chairman nunes? Isomwhat do, I must tell you, isomwhat do. Reporter: But nunes admits he has no evidence of trump tower was wiretapped. And he still hasn't provided his own committee with any proof of his new claims. Now, top Democrats calling on the chairman to step aside. Chairman nunes is falling down on the job. And seems to be more interested in protecting the president than in seeking the truth. Reporter: As for the trump administration, they will not say who nunes met with on the white house grounds. I'm not going to get into who he met with or why he met with them, I think that's something that he's made very clear and I'll let him answer it. Reporter: It comes amid those swirling questions about the trump administration's ties to Russia. Today, word that Jared Kushner, the president's own son-in-law, and his top white house adviser, has voluntarily agreed to be interviewed by the senate intelligence committee. Making him the first white house staffer to face quells from congressional investigators. During the transition, Kushner met with Russia's ambassador, and he also met with the head of a Russian bank controlled by Putin's government and under U.S. Sanctions. But that man has tries to Russia intelligence. Today, the white house said Kushner has nothing to hide. He volunteers to make sure that -- he said, hey, we've made some contacts, let me know if you'd like to talk. New spotlight tonight on Jared Kushner. In the meantime, Cecilia Vega with us live at the white house. And I want to go back to congressman nunes. The drum beat from Democrats growing louder that he must recuse himself from this investigation. No indication that's going to happen? Reporter: David, there's not. And today, the speaker, speaker Paul Ryan said that nunes is, quote, conducting a thorough, fare and credible investigation. David? Cecilia Vega live with us tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.