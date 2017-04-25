Transcript for House Oversight Committee says former NSA chief Michael Flynn may have broken the law

President trump, approaching the 100-day mark. The major headline involving the national security adviser who did not last long on the job. Nothing in the records that would lead them to believe that retired general Michael Flynn co co complied with the law, failing to report payments from Russia. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Tonight, as president trump approaches day 100, he's forced to deal with what happened on day 24, the firing of his first national security adviser, general Michael Flynn. Today, a turning point. The top Republican and Democrat on the house oversight committee emerging in agreement, saying Flynn failed to disclose his business dealings with Russia and likely broke the law. As a former military officer, you simply cannot take money from Russia, Turkey, or anybody else. And it appears as if he did take that money. It was inappropriate, and there are repercussions for the violation of law. Reporter: In 2015, Flynn received $45,000 to appear at this Moscow gala for the Russian propaganda network rt. That's Flynn shaking hands with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Flynn also received more than $500,000 lobbying on behalf of the Turkish government. For that, he was recently forced to register as a foreign agent. General Flynn has an obligation to proactively seek and obtain permission, and it doesn't appear as if he did it. Reporter: So you think he broke the law? I see nothing in those records that would lead me to believe that he actually complied with the law. Reporter: Flynn talked a lot about breaking the law during the campaign when it came to Hillary Clinton. All: Lock her up! Lock her up! That's right. That's right, lock her up. Reporter: But now, if it's true that Flynn broke the law, he's the one who could face prison time -- up to five years. Tonight, the white house won't say if any laws were broken. Deflecting questions about whether Flynn was properly vetted. The white house has refused to provide this committee with a single piece of paper in response to our bipartisan request, and that is simply unacceptable. Reporter: But the white house insists they're not stonewalling. To ask for every call and contact that a national security adviser made is pretty outlandish, if you will. Let's bring in Mary. General Flynn had indicated before that he would take an immunity deal, and tonight you're hearing from his lawyer? Reporter: In a one sentence statement, Flynn says he did brief the defense department extensively on the 2015 trip to Russia, but didn't go beyond that. David? Thank you. In her first overseas trip

