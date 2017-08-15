Hurricane Gert moving out into the Atlantic Ocean

More
The storm is still strong enough to cause rough surf and rip currents from North Carolina to Southern New England.
0:45 | 08/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Gert moving out into the Atlantic Ocean

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49237395,"title":"Hurricane Gert moving out into the Atlantic Ocean","duration":"0:45","description":"The storm is still strong enough to cause rough surf and rip currents from North Carolina to Southern New England.","url":"/WNT/video/hurricane-gert-moving-atlantic-ocean-49237395","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.