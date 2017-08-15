Hurricane Gert moving out into the Atlantic Ocean More The storm is still strong enough to cause rough surf and rip currents from North Carolina to Southern New England. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Hurricane Gert moving out into the Atlantic Ocean This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Hurricane Franklin approaches Mexico Residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Franklin in eastern Mexico, threatening torrential rains and flash floods. Now Playing: Hurricane Franklin approaches Mexico

