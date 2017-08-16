-
Now Playing: Hurricane Gert moving out into the Atlantic Ocean
-
Now Playing: Life or death situation in Alaskan waters
-
Now Playing: Fiery crash snarls traffic in Kansas City, Missouri
-
Now Playing: A new class action lawsuit targets lawsuits
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Gert may cause rip currents from New Jersey to Maine
-
Now Playing: Crew members on Jet Blue flights sickened
-
Now Playing: More details emerge about the man charged with Heather Heyer's murder
-
Now Playing: Charlottesville holds memorial service for woman killed in car ramming
-
Now Playing: What this mom does when her kid naps too late
-
Now Playing: New park honors 8-year-old killed in Boston Marathon bombing
-
Now Playing: Photographer helps find homes for foster puppies with newborn-style photo shoot
-
Now Playing: Couple with 37 great-grandchildren celebrate 75 years of marriage
-
Now Playing: 5 missing after report of downed Army helicopter off Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Teacher raises money to buy 1,000 eclipse glasses for entire school
-
Now Playing: Charlottesville teachers sing 'Lean on Me' after violence
-
Now Playing: Boss of woman killed in Charlottesville: She was sharp
-
Now Playing: Mother of woman killed in Charlottesville: 'This is just the beginning of Heather's legacy'
-
Now Playing: Father of woman killed in Charlottesville: 'She wanted to put down hate'
-
Now Playing: How to take the perfect photo of the eclipse with your smartphone
-
Now Playing: Author DeVon Franklin discusses how stress affects our minds