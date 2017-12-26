Transcript for Husband and wife killed in their home by suspected neo-Nazi teen

And a shocking double murder in suburban Virginia. A husband and wife fatally shot inside of their home, just before Christmas. Now, a family member is speaking out, saying the shooter was their daughter's 17-year-old boyfriend, and that the parents had warned their daughter about him. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, police investigating a brutal double murder inside this suburban Virginia home, just three days before Christmas. Caller advising her mother and father were shot. Reporter: Buckely kuhn-fricker and her husband Scott gunned down before dawn. Family members say their daughter's boyfriend then shot and critically injured himself. I think we have the shooter down. Reporter: The girl's grabbedmother says last week, the couple told their daughter to end the relationship after discovering his Nazi views on her phone. They disapproved of all the time she was spending with him hours on the phone. Reporter: "The Washington post" reports the girl's mother alerted the principal of their private school about messages praising hitler, supporting Nazi book burnings and calling for a white revolution. But by Friday morning, police say the boy got inside the home where he was confronted by the couple. That 17-year-old is still hospitaliz the juvenile is now facing double murder charges. Tonight, the victim's devastating family sending their own message. Hate has no home here. And that's what we're talking about. We're talking about the kid that killed them was a Nazi. Reporter: There were four other people inside this house when the shooting happened. A family member tells me, Scott tricker's parents were both there, visiting for the holiday. None of them were physically hurt. Tom? Stephanie Ramos for us tonight. Stephanie, thank you.

