Transcript for Index: California dad and children struck by lightning

To the index. And the family struck by lightning in California. Frightening moment lightning hit in sequoia national forest. Christopher and his two young children under a tree. They were knocked unconscious. All three are recovered from severe burns tonight, but they are expected to be okay. That's the good news. The major drug bust off California. The coast guard chasing down that gray object in the pacific. The submarine-like vessel trying to avoid detection. Authorities arresting several suspects. More than three tons of cocaine found on board. And Jake lamotta has died. The former middleweight champ was the subject of the film "Raging bull," starring Robert demi demiro, and the actor tonight saying, "Rest in peace, champ." Lamotta was 95. When we come back tonight,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.