Transcript for Index: Graphic Hit-and-Run Caught on Tape

Back now with our "Index." Starting with a frightening hit and run. We want to warn you it is graphic. But everyone in the video is okay. Three pedestrians, clipped by a speeding car. Knocked to the ground as the driver keeps right on going. Tonight, the LAPD on the hunt for that driver. And how's this for a space oddity. Six floating astronauts, having some fun on the international space station. The crew couldn't resist the mannequin challenge. Pretty cool. Next, the new year's rockin' eve, off to a bit of a rocky start for host Ryan Seacrest. Help. We're supposed to be on "Good morning America," but we can't get there. That's Seacrest, stuck in an elevator in times square on his way to "Gma." It was 40 minutes before firefighters were able to get him and the crew out. And when they did, he had this to say. Happy new year. He did make it to "Gma" eventually.

