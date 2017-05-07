Indiana man shot 4 times in neighbor dispute

More
Plus, a lab explosion causes evacuations at Florida Air Base
1:10 | 07/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Indiana man shot 4 times in neighbor dispute

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48460903,"title":"Indiana man shot 4 times in neighbor dispute","duration":"1:10","description":"Plus, a lab explosion causes evacuations at Florida Air Base","url":"/WNT/video/indiana-man-shot-times-neighbor-dispute-48460903","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.