Transcript for Indianapolis teacher makes scarves for underprivileged students

Finally tonight, a teacher in Indiana noticing students at his new school were not equipped for the winter. So he took matters into his own hands, outfitting the entire school for the harsh weather. Reporter: Just days before Christmas, these anxious students are in store for a surprise. I want to show you guys kindness in return. Reporter: That's special education teacher Jeffrey Thomas. He's new to Lew Wallace school 107 in Indianapolis. The students really welcomed me to the school. They really showed kindness to me, and so I wanted to give that back to the students. Reporter: Many of the students are learning English for the first time. More than 75% qualify for free lunch. In this community, Christmas can be tough. They don't have the conveniences of going to the store and buying things to keep them warm. Reporter: So Mr. Thomas clipped coupons, gathered donations and made more than 600 scarves. One for each student. Doing the scarf project was really my way of showing you can show kindness in the simplest forms, simplest ways. Reporter: During a school assembly on kindness, these students got a first-hand lesson in just that. Because right now in my classroom, I have 600 scarves. Reporter: Each kid, picking out their perfect scarf. I'm going to wear it every day I come to school. Reporter: The smiles, and hugs, say it all, wrapped up and ready to play. Thank you for the scarf. That was very nice of you. Reporter: All thanks to one teacher, paying back the kindness these kids showed him. And tonight, we salute teacher Jeffrey Thomas and the entire staff at Lew Wallace school. Those scarves look great. Thanks so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas. "Gma" and "This week" in the morning, and I'll see you right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening. Good night.od night.

