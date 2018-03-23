Transcript for Inferno kills firefighter and destroys movie set in New York City

Back here at home and to the deadly five-alarm fire at an apartment building in New York City. A movie was being shot in the building. ABC's gio Benitez at the scene tonight. Reporter: Those terrifying flames destroying a movie set and apartment building while killing one of New York's bravest. Everyone was running and the ambulance was coming and stuff. 2- 8 mayday, we are missing 69 nozzle man, Mikey Davidson. Reporter: He is Michael Davidson, 15 years with the fdny coming from a family of firefighters and tonight, leaving behind his wife, Eileen and four young children. Our entire department, our entire city mourns this horrific loss of a very brave firefighter. Reporter: Part of the building was being used as a movie set for the upcoming Edward Norton film "Mother less Brooklyn." You can see Norton at the scene. They were just about to wrap up shooting for the night when the fire ignited in the cellar. The resident who lives on this second floor lost his home, but is grateful he didn't lose his life. 'M alive talking with you. It's because of their bravery. By risking their lives to save us civilians. Reporter: And David, right now investigators believe this was just an accident, but they don't know for sure, and that's because investigators can't get all the way inside that building. It's just too dangerous, David. Gio Benitez has been on the scene all day for us. Gio, thank you.

